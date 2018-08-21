SDG&E sends out ‘high usage’ warning letters to San Diego residents

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — News 8 has an update to our ongoing investigation into sky-rocketing power bills in San Diego. SDG&E is sending out "high usage" warning letters to customers who could face an extra charge.

The letter from SDG&E informs residents that they have used more than their baseline allowance and will have a high usage charge on this month's bill.

"It’s definitely not a pleasant note to be receiving,” said Ann Glynn who said that her daughter is nervous about getting her bill. “She got one of these things in the mail and kind of went ‘oh my gosh.’ Now, she’s anticipating a huge bill.”

SDG&E calls them courtesy notifications.

"We want to make sure customers are aware of what’s going on,” said spokesperson Wes Jones. “When a customer hits about three-and-a half-times the average amount of energy of a household, we’ll issue a letter notifying them of a high usage surcharge, which is essentially a third-tier price - the highest price for our pricing plans.”

Jones says the high usage charge went into effect last November and that customers were notified.He says its mandated by the California Public Utilities Commission.

"I can’t speak for the state itself, but when you talk about overall usage in California we’re trying to conserve as a whole, we’re trying to be more renewable, more clean, and conserving energy is part of that,” said Jones. “So, a high usage charge is meant to make customers aware you’re using a lot of energy.”

Customers like Genelle Cate, however, are frustrated

"If I go buy a cart full of bananas at the grocery store, does the grocery store going to say, ‘woah, you bought too many bananas, what are you thinking?’”

Some wonder if you get charged more for using more, will you be charged less for using less?

"No in those situations there’s no price cut, but certainly if you’re using four times less, your bill should show that,” said Jones.

Glynn meanwhile said her daughter has two young children at home and must keep them comfortable during this heatwave.

"I’m waiting to hear what her charge was,” she said. “I’m sure she’s not going to be happy with it because it’s not in the budget.”

