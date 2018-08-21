North River Farms: New Oceanside development plan stirs up controversy

OCEANSIDE (NEWS 8) — A new development plan is stirring up controversy in North County. Homeowners say the project would negatively impact Oceanside's farming community and they want to make sure their voices are heard.

The projected site for North River Farms would essentially eradicate much of the farm land in the area and replace it with homes, a hotel, and retail space with 30 acres of farmland to become the largest existing “agri-hood” which is said would feed more than 1,500 families.

A rendering of North River Farms plans, show 177 acres at the western edge of South Morro Hills, intended to be a gateway to agritourism, with 30 acres of farmland and 689 homes near Wilshire and North River Road.

But some Oceanside farmers and residents say they don’t want it, and the project is too big.

“With the traffic, the housing, the public safety - those are probably the hottest buttons right now with this project,” said Oceanside avocado grower Louise Balma.

Balma and her husband own 25 acres of avocados in South Morro Hills and says in order to save farmers and save land, she and neighbors were working on making their area more of an agritourism destination.

“When North River Farms came into play, it took away that kind of vision, that kind of opportunity to actually make this area into, not so much like Temecula, but we think better than Temecula.”

The developers, Integral Communities Real Estate Company, say since 2016 it has responded to public comment by reducing housing and the hotel size.

Recently, the City of Oceanside got the North River Farms project’s request for a continuance of the development agreement initiation, rescheduling the public hearing that was slated for August 22 because the mayor would be absent.

“It’s like, how can you let someone come in here and do all of this when we don’t have the infrastructure to be safe even?” said Balma.

Residents have raised safety concerns and issues about losing land forever.

“[It’s a] special place that no other city really has,” said Balma “This is the most agricultural ground west of the 15 freeway, so why would you want to give that up for just another housing track?”

As for what would have been Wednesday's city public hearing, the developer says the agenda item was only to ask council for authorization to direct staff to negotiate a development agreement. The item was continued because since the complete council would not be present.