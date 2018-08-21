Smile Contest: This one should put a grin on your face

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – It is one thing to be good at your job, but it takes a higher level of dedication to use that job to help the community.

In Tuesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff was in La Mesa for one lucky person’s chance at a free smile.

While dentists are known for filling cavities, ever so often you find one who spends a career filling hearts of joy.

Over the past three decades, Dr. Jeff Gray has teamed up with other dentists in organizations like Smiles for Life to raise $42 million for people in need.

Instead of taking vacations, Dr. Gray takes trip to the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Guatemala to specialize in smiles.

To celebrate 30-years in business, Dr. Gray is holding a contest that will donate a $35,000 smile to a stranger in need.

Through his acts of kindness, Dr. Gray has met presidents, professional athletes and Garth Brooks. In fact. Dr. Gray had a lifelong goal of becoming friends with Garth Brooks. Twenty-years ago, they started a charity together that is still making a difference.

If you know someone with dental challenges in need of a new smile, the deadline to enter the Smile Makeover Contest is Labor Day, September 3rd.