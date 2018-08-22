83-year-old woman hit and killed by motorcycle rider in Mira Mesa

MIRA MESA (NEWS 8) - An 83-year-old woman walking across Camino Ruiz in Mira Mesa was killed Tuesday night after being hit by a motorcycle, according to San Diego Police.

The crash was reported at 8:05 p.m. near the intersection of Mira Mesa Boulevard and Camino Ruiz, San Diego police Sgt. J. Buttle said.

The motorcyclist was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, officers at the scene said. He was only identified as a 23-year-old. His condition is unknown at this time.