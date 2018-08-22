83-year-old woman hit and killed by motorcycle rider in Mira Mesa

Despite an ongoing FBI investigation into his campaign spending, U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter coasted through the June primary election largely unscathed, finishing first by a 30-point margin and establishing himself as a strong favorite to hold the seat in November.
Coronado residents were divided Tuesday, during a City of Coronado council meeting over plans for an off-leash dog park.
An 83-year-old woman was killed Tuesday night after being hit by a motorcycle in the middle of Camino Ruiz in Mira Mesa, according to San Diego Police.
Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Alpine, and his wife Margaret were indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday for allegedly using more than $250,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses, including family vacations, dental bills, theater tickets and international travel for relatives.
Controversy continues over the signature gathering drives to overturn the City of San Diego’s new regulations on short-term vacation rentals.
San Diego State shared an updated look at the proposed SDSU Mission Valley plan on Tuesday. The new renderings show an SDSU innovation district with buildings for classes and student housing.
San Diego's average temperature of 76.8 degrees from July 1 to Aug. 20 is the hottest on record for that 51-day period, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Tuesday.
A new development plan is stirring up controversy in North County. Homeowners say the project would negatively impact Oceanside's farming community and they want to make sure their voices are heard.
It is one thing to be good at your job, but it takes a higher level of dedication to use that job to help the community.