Coronado divided over proposed off-leash dog park

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Coronado residents were divided Tuesday, during a City of Coronado council meeting over plans for an off-leash dog park.

The proposed grassy space would be placed between the Coronado Unified School District office and the early childhood development center. The size of the dog park would be .28 acres and it would be located on 6th Street and Balboa Avenue.

“It is not an appropriate place to have a dog park. It puts our kids at significant risk,” said Heather Patino, a Coronado parent.

Emily Foster is another Coronado parent who opposes the dog park. “What about runoff of excrement? Who is going to control loud barking dogs while the children are trying to have a class?”

Teachers also spoke to oppose the park.

“This will impact their daily recess, P.E., science lesson and after care and other afterschool activities such as soccer,” said the teachers.

Many dog owners, however, wagged their tail for the city’s first fenced in leash dog park.

“We are not asking for kids and dogs to mix. We are asking maybe, Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 4 to 5,” said Susan Scheurer, a Coronado dog owner.

Last week, the school district approved the facilities use agreement that will allow the city to use the land as a fenced dog park for $60,000 a year.

Brooke Sateesh is a Coronado dog owner. He said, “As far as it being a kids versus dog issue, I am disappointed it came to that.”

Coronado has an off leas park at the Cays and north of the beach, but they are not fenced.

After an hour of debate, the council agreed to pull the leash on the issue. “Unless we have a proper public forum to address those concerns, I don’t feel comfortable with any park,” said Richard Bailey, Coronado mayor.

The council did not set a timeline when they will discuss the dog park issue. City councilmembers said it has tried to ask the Port of San Diego for a fenced-in dog area at Tidelands Park, but it was denied.