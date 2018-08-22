Child hospitalized after fall from second-story window in University City

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 3-year-old girl was hospitalized Wednesday with injuries sustained when she fell from a second-story window in the University City area, police said.



It happened shortly before 11:10 p.m. Tuesday at a complex on Lebon Drive located off Nobel Drive, San Diego police Officer Steve Bourasa said.



The child fell backward through the window screen of an open second-story window and was transported to a hospital, Bourasa said.



The extent of the child's injuries were not immediately available.



Department officers were investigating the incident.