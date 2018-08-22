Christian’s Big Heart 5K in Chula Vista aims to celebrate one life, save another

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The message behind Christian’s Big Heart 5K is: celebrate one life and save another.
The race celebrates the life of Cristian Acosta-Flores who passed away on September 1, 2014, one day shy of his 19th birthday. Cristian’s life was cut tragically short due to complications from an undiagnosed enlarged heart.
“It was ironic because I always said that Cristian had a big heart, he was so full of life and love,” said his mother, Tanya Cruz-Flores.
Cristian’s Big Heart 5k is on Sunday August 26th at the Rohr Park in Chula Vista. The family event is a chance to celebrate Cristian’s life and continue his legacy with all proceeds supporting “Screen your Teen,” a local heart screening program for teenagers in San Diego by the Eric Paredes Save A Life Foundation.
Tanya visited Morning Extra with this year’s honorary racer Conrad and his dad, Mitch, to share more about the event.
