Hurricane Lane: San Diego's California Task Force 8 to deploy 35 members to Hawaii

A man accused of entering his girlfriend's Vista house early Wednesday morning and snatching her 8-year-old son was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, drunken driving and other offenses, a sheriff's sergeant said.
Thirty-five members of San Diego's California Task Force 8 are preparing to deploy to Kauai, Hawaii to help as Hurricane Lane approaches.
If you are an animal-lover, this one’s for you. Wild Wonders in Bonsall offers unique animal experiences where attendees can dine with exotic wildcats or feed a boisterous bearcat.
San Diego Sheriff Deputies responded to a fatal car crash Wednesday on Sloan Canyon Road near Dehesa Road in the Jamul area.
A man escaped with minor injuries Wednesday when his vehicle knocked down a utility pole, then burst into flames in Escondido, police said.
The message behind Cristian’s Big Heart 5K is: celebrate one life and save another. The race celebrates the life of Cristian Acosta-Flores who passed away on September 1, 2014, one day shy of his 19th birthday. Cristian’s life was cut tragically short due to complications from an undiagnosed enlarged heart.
News 8 has an update to our ongoing investigation into sky-rocketing power bills in San Diego. SDG&E is sending out "high usage" warning letters to customers who could face an extra charge.
Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Alpine, and his wife Margaret are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on charges of using more than $250,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses, including family vacations, dental bills, theater tickets and international travel for relatives.
Coronado residents were divided Tuesday, during a City of Coronado council meeting over plans for an off-leash dog park.