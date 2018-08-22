Man escapes fiery crash into utility pole in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A man escaped with minor injuries Wednesday when his vehicle knocked down a utility pole, then burst into flames in Escondido, police said.



The solo-vehicle crash happened shortly after midnight on Auto Park Way, Escondido police Lt. Ed Bennett said.



The driver lost control of a Jeep and crashed into a street sign, then a power pole, causing the vehicle to go up in flames, Bennett said.



The man, who was the only person in the vehicle, was able to exit the Jeep and the vehicle fire was extinguished a few minutes after the flames broke out, Bennett said.



The driver was transported to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.



No details about the victim were immediately available.



Southbound Auto Park Way was temporarily closed between Citracado Parkway and Enterprise Street following the crash.



The crash caused power outages at several businesses in the area, according to San Diego Gas & Electric. Crews were working to repair the damage.



Department officers were investigating the crash.