Brunch with Beasts: Enjoy unique animal experiences at Wild Wonders

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — If you are an animal-lover, this one’s for you. Wild Wonders in Bonsall offers unique animal experiences where attendees can dine with exotic wildcats or feed a boisterous bearcat.

Jackie Navarro, the Director of Wild Wonders, stopped by Morning Extra with a Binturong, an Egyptian uromastyx and a Patagonian mara to talk about Brunch with Beasts and other interactive experiences offered by the wildlife education organization.