Brunch with Beasts: Enjoy unique animal experiences at Wild Wond - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Brunch with Beasts: Enjoy unique animal experiences at Wild Wonders

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — If you are an animal-lover, this one’s for you. Wild Wonders in Bonsall offers unique animal experiences where attendees can dine with exotic wildcats or feed a boisterous bearcat.

Jackie Navarro, the Director of Wild Wonders, stopped by Morning Extra with a Binturong, an Egyptian uromastyx and a Patagonian mara to talk about Brunch with Beasts and other interactive experiences offered by the wildlife education organization.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.