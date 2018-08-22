Elderly woman found dead inside car in Jamul area - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Elderly woman found dead inside car in Jamul area

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego Sheriff Deputies responded to a fatal car crash Wednesday on Sloan Canyon Road near Dehesa Road in the Jamul area.

The body of an elderly woman was found inside the vehicle, according to police.

A passerby reported spotting a vehicle that crashed into a tree around 8:33 a.m.

Sycuan Police Department and Cal Fire are investigating.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.