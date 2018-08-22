Elderly woman found dead inside car in Jamul area

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A man escaped with minor injuries on Wednesday when his vehicle knocked down a utility pole, then burst into flames in Escondido, police said. The solo-vehicle crash happened shortly after midnight on Auto Park Way, Escondido police Lt. Ed Bennett said. The driver lost control of a Jeep and crashed into a street sign, then a power pole, causing the vehicle to go up in flames, Bennett said. The man, who was the only person in the vehicle, was able to exit the Jeep ...