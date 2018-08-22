Ride your way over the Coronado bridge with Bike the Bay

Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Alpine, and his wife Margaret are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on charges of using more than $250,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses, including family vacations, dental bills, theater tickets and international travel for relatives.
Thirty-five members of California Task Force 8 are on their way to Hawaii where Hurricane Lane is expected to be within 350 miles off of the Hawaiian coast by Thursday morning.
Controversy continues over the signature gathering drives to overturn the City of San Diego’s new regulations on short-term vacation rentals.
A woman was found dead Wednesday inside a crashed vehicle in an unincorporated area located north of Jamul.
We drive over the Coronado Bridge everyday, but what if you had the opportunity to ride over it on your bicycle?
The Poway Unified School District, San Diego County’s third largest school district, with 39 campuses K-12, welcomed back over 36,000 of its students Wednesday on the first day of school.
A man accused of entering his girlfriend's Vista house early Wednesday morning and snatching her 8-year-old son was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, drunken driving and other offenses, a sheriff's sergeant said.
If you are an animal-lover, this one’s for you. Wild Wonders in Bonsall offers unique animal experiences where attendees can dine with exotic wildcats or feed a boisterous bearcat.
A man escaped with minor injuries Wednesday when his vehicle knocked down a utility pole, then burst into flames in Escondido, police said.