Ride your way over the Coronado bridge with Bike the Bay

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - We drive over the Coronado Bridge everyday, but what if you had the opportunity to ride over it on your bicycle?

That is exactly what Bike the Bay is allowing riders to do. The 25-mile ride starts at the Embarcadero Marina Park and takes riders over the Coronado Bridge and into Imperial Beach. Riders then make their way to Chula Vista and up through National City on their way to right back where they started at the Embarcadero.

We encourage the “go slow and say hello” model. The safety of all riders is our highest priority. Please observe the following rules/restrictions so everyone can enjoy a fun and safe ride!https://t.co/yPgn57t3mR — Bike the Bay (@bikethebaysd) August 5, 2018

The event will take place on Sunday August 26 and is being put on by the San Diego County Bike Coalition.

Skii Fleeton on San Diego Bicycle Coalition along with Susie Murphy from San Diego Mountain Biking Association joined Morning Extra to talk about what makes this event so much fun.

It isn’t too late to get in on this years fun! Register here.