US updates travel advisory for Mexico

Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Alpine, and his wife Margaret are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on charges of using more than $250,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses, including family vacations, dental bills, theater tickets and international travel for relatives.
The U.S. State Department is advising Americans to exercise increased caution while traveling to Mexico, due to crime.
The Poway Unified School District, San Diego County’s third largest school district, with 39 campuses K-12, welcomed back over 36,000 of its students Wednesday on the first day of school.
An 80-year-old motorist was found dead on Wednesday inside her crashed car at the bottom of an embankment alongside a dirt road near the Sycuan Casino.
San Diego State University announced that head men's basketball coach Brian Dutcher has been given a contract extension through the 2022-23 season.
Orchard Supply Hardware, which has locations in San Diego and San Marcos, will be closing by early next year, with parent company Lowe's announcing it wants to "focus on its core home improvement business."
Thirty-five members of California Task Force 8 are on their way to Hawaii where Hurricane Lane is expected to be within 350 miles off of the Hawaiian coast by Thursday morning.
Controversy continues over the signature gathering drives to overturn the City of San Diego’s new regulations on short-term vacation rentals.
We drive over the Coronado Bridge everyday, but what if you had the opportunity to ride over it on your bicycle?
A man accused of entering his girlfriend's Vista house early Wednesday morning and snatching her 8-year-old son was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, drunken driving and other offenses, a sheriff's sergeant said.