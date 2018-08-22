SDSU signs men's basketball head coach Dutcher to extension - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SDSU signs men's basketball head coach Dutcher to extension

Posted: Updated:
San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher smiles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nevada in the semifinals of the Mountain West Conference tournament Friday, March 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher smiles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nevada in the semifinals of the Mountain West Conference tournament Friday, March 9, 2018, in Las Vegas.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego State University announced that head men's basketball coach Brian Dutcher has been given a contract extension through the 2022-23 season.

The 2017-18 season was Dutcher's first as head coach and he became the school's first rookie coach to guide the team to a Mountain West Conference title and 22 wins, breaking the previous record of 14 wins set by Tim Vezie during the 1974-75 season. The Aztecs also reached the NCAA March Madness tournament for the seventh time in the last nine seasons.

"I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to be able to coach at San Diego State for the foreseeable future," Dutcher said. "I am excited for school to get going and having the players back on campus so we can work toward defending our Mountain West championship."

Dutcher took over head coach duties in April 2017 after serving as a long-time assistant under former head coach Steve Fisher. The 2018-19 season will be Dutcher's 20th at SDSU.

  • SportsMore>>

  • New helmet rules have Brady, at 41, planning for next season

    New helmet rules have Brady, at 41, planning for next season

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 1:14 PM EDT2018-08-22 17:14:13 GMT
    Wednesday, August 22 2018 5:39 PM EDT2018-08-22 21:39:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady calls signals at the line of scrimmage during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady calls signals at the line of scrimmage during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass.
    Tom Brady is breaking in a new helmet this exhibition season, yet another sign the 41-year-old quarterback is planning to play in 2019. 
    Tom Brady is breaking in a new helmet this exhibition season, yet another sign the 41-year-old quarterback is planning to play in 2019. 

  • Ex-Brazil soccer boss gets 4 years in prison in FIFA probe

    Ex-Brazil soccer boss gets 4 years in prison in FIFA probe

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 2:07 PM EDT2018-08-22 18:07:41 GMT
    Wednesday, August 22 2018 5:39 PM EDT2018-08-22 21:39:46 GMT
    A former South American soccer official convicted on corruption charges in the sprawling FIFA bribery scandal has been sentenced in New York to four years in prison. 
    A former South American soccer official convicted on corruption charges in the sprawling FIFA bribery scandal has been sentenced in New York to four years in prison. 

  • Li Na, Ivanisevic, Martinez on Tennis Hall of Fame ballot

    Li Na, Ivanisevic, Martinez on Tennis Hall of Fame ballot

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 10:05 AM EDT2018-08-22 14:05:04 GMT
    Wednesday, August 22 2018 5:39 PM EDT2018-08-22 21:39:38 GMT
    Li Na, Goran Ivanisevic, Conchita Martinez and Mary Pierce are among eight Grand Slam title winners who are candidates for the International Tennis Hall of Fame's Class of 2019. 
    Li Na, Goran Ivanisevic, Conchita Martinez and Mary Pierce are among eight Grand Slam title winners who are candidates for the International Tennis Hall of Fame's Class of 2019. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.