Your Stories: Are public class rosters putting students in danger?

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (NEWS 8) -- At San Miguel Elementary School students are excited to see the class rosters posted outside the school in Lemon Grove.

Students find out who their teacher are and the names of their classmates for the upcoming school year.

But some parents are concerned about student privacy and safety.

“There's so many weirdos around today. I just don't think it's a good idea. Someone can come up and look and see if they know the child, so they know where they go to school,” said Judy Richardson.

Other parents want to know if posting the full names of students in public is really necessary.

“With all the technology they have now, I think that it should be emailed or a group email to a certain classroom maybe,” said parent Monica Aguirre.

Julia Cook has a second-grader at San Miguel Elementary. Cook has been battling the Lemon Grove Elementary School District on this issue for more than a year.

“On the paper is first name, last name, school room and the teacher. Anybody can see it. They could use that info to lure a child away,” said Cook.

When she first noticed her son's name posted at the school last year, Cook called the principal and the school district.

They told her she has the right to request her son's name not be posted.

But the practice itself is actually legal, according to the district’s Assistant Superintendent Eddie Caballero.

“The education code does allow us to post the names of students. This is actually common practice at most school sites posting the roster of students for the beginning of the year,” said Caballero.

Cook ended up having her son's name removed from the public roster but she wants other parents to know what information is being posted for all to see.

“I don't understand why you can't just take that board inside the gates. I get it, anybody can go inside the gates, but at least they're inside the gates,” said Cook.