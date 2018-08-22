Sea-bluff collapse in Del Mar delays train service

DEL MAR (CNS) - A bluff failure alongside a stretch of ocean-front train tracks south of Seagrove Park led to delays in rail service in coastal San Diego County Wednesday.

The collapse of a roughly 50-foot-wide section of sandstone cliff onto the beach near the western terminus of 11th Street in Del Mar was reported shortly before 3 p.m., a city lifeguard said.

No injuries were reported.

All train service was suspended between Solana Beach and Sorrento Valley while maintenance crews inspected the stability of the rails near the site of the bluff collapse, according to North County Transit District officials.

Trains were running again through the area as of shortly before 5:30 p.m., though riders were expected to face delays for the remainder of the day, the transit agency advised.