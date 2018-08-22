Power Bill Outrage: Small businesses in San Diego struggling with big bills

San Diego has been ordered to stop ticketing homeless people for living inside recreational vehicles.
A bluff failure alongside a stretch of ocean-front train tracks south of Seagrove Park led to delays in rail service in coastal San Diego County Wednesday.
The Poway Unified School District, San Diego County’s third largest school district, with 39 campuses K-12, welcomed back over 36,000 of its students Wednesday on the first day of school.
Thirty-five members of California Task Force 8 are on their way to Hawaii where Hurricane Lane is expected to be within 350 miles off of the Hawaiian coast by Thursday morning.
At San Miguel Elementary School students are excited to see the class rosters posted outside the school in Lemon Grove. Students find out who their teacher are and the names of their classmates for the upcoming school year. But some parents are concerned about student privacy and safety.
A day after he was indicted on charges that he and his wife used more than $250,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses, such as family vacations and dental work, San Diego-area Congressman Duncan Hunter said Wednesday the case against him is politically motivated and he will continue to fight to clear his name.
The U.S. State Department is advising Americans to exercise increased caution while traveling to Mexico, due to crime.
Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Alpine, and his wife Margaret are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on charges of using more than $250,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses, including family vacations, dental bills, theater tickets and international travel for relatives.
An 80-year-old motorist was found dead on Wednesday inside her crashed car at the bottom of an embankment alongside a dirt road near the Sycuan Casino.