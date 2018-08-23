Wreckage of small plane discovered in Descanso - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Wreckage of small plane discovered in Descanso

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The wreckage of a small plane has been discovered in Descanso.
     
It was found in the area of Conejos Valley Road Thursday.
     
Authorities believe this may be the same plane that fell off Gillespie Field's radar Wednesday night.
     
Search and rescue teams are getting ready to go out on the ground.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for updates.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.