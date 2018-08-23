Wreckage of small plane discovered in Descanso

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The wreckage of a small plane has been discovered in Descanso.
It was found in the area of Conejos Valley Road Thursday.
Authorities believe this may be the same plane that fell off Gillespie Field's radar Wednesday night.
Search and rescue teams are getting ready to go out on the ground.
This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for updates.
Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Alpine, and his wife Margaret are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on charges of using more than $250,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses, including family vacations, dental bills, theater tickets and international travel for relatives.
A day after he was indicted on charges that he and his wife used more than $250,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses, such as family vacations and dental work, San Diego-area Congressman Duncan Hunter said Wednesday the case against him is politically motivated and he will continue to fight to clear his name.