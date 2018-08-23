San Diego Zoo Safari Park part of international effort to save d - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego Zoo Safari Park part of international effort to save dwindling northern white rhinos with artificial insemination

(CBS NEWS) - A new report from the International Rhino Foundation found three of the world's five rhino species could be lost within our lifetime. 

Perhaps no species is closer to extinction than the northern white rhino. There are only two left in the world. Scientists at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park are part of an international effort trying to save the species. CBS News's John Blackstone reports.

Here is another baby rhino that was born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

