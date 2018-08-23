A health checkup with Dr. Oz

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — He's America's favorite doctor and his show is entering into its 10th season. Dr. Oz joined News 8’s Heather Myers and Eric Kahnert in studio Thursday morning for a health checkup.

With so much information available on diets, nutrition and natural products, it’s hard to keep up and know what the best ways are to keep ourselves and our families healthy.

Dr. Oz took a look at Eric’s typical breakfast and lunch items to see how healthy they are and if it provides the right amount of energy for the father of three’s busy day.

Dr. Oz noted that he is often asked about loss of energy and people feeling less vibrant. He approved of many of Eric’s nutritional choices but also mentioned that the more foods you prepare yourself, the better. For example, buying plain yogurt and adding some berries can be better nutritionally than buying yogurt that’s sweetened with fruit purees or syrups added.

Heather asked Dr. Oz a few questions about her health habits. Instead of taking two of her children’s gummy vitamins, which Heather admitted she does, the doctor suggested she find a good multivitamin for herself and said he believes everyone should take a multi each day after breakfast.

Another subject Dr. Oz, Heather and Eric spoke on was the hazards of spray sunscreen. While our anchors love the convenience of aerosol sunblock for use on their kids, Dr. Oz had some warnings about the product getting into their lungs. His suggestion was to use it for the back and limbs but to use a lotion sun protector on the face and chest.

You can catch The Dr. Oz Show weekdays at 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. on The CW San Diego.