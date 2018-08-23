Clean San Diego Initiative to focus on wildfire prevention

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - In an effort to reduce San Diego’s risk of wildfires, Mayor Kevin Faulconer is expanding the Clean SD Initiative.

Crews have already removed piles of debris, car seats, chairs and even a makeshift living room that was found in a College Grove Canyon.

The mayor said they “are not going to allow people to illegal dump, it is bad for the environment and bad from the public safety standpoint.” San Diego’s fire chief and police chief both echoed the same sentiment.

During Thursday’s news conference for the “Clean San Diego” campaign, officials showed a fire that was put out. The chief said encampment related fires in canyons have doubled in the last two years.

The City of San Diego says they have hauled off 330 tons of garbage from the San Diego riverbed and downtown streets. They have also sanitized 1,200 streets. They are also working with police to use infrared cameras on the helicopter along with surveillance cameras to monitor the canyons for offenders.