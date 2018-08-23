Burn rubber, hit the waves & soar the sky with Overland Adventure Co.

The wreckage of a small plane has been discovered in Descanso. It was found in the area of Conejos Valley Road Thursday.
The San Diego Association of Governments announced it has been granted more than $300 million in state and federal funds for improvements to Interstate 5's North Coast Corridor and the development of the future Otay Mesa East Border Crossing.
A 92-year-old man drove in reverse as he left his driveway and slammed into his neighbor's house Thursday.
As we all know, San Diego's landscape is beautiful with its beaches, mountains and deserts. And you can see it all like never before if you’re a thrill seeker with Overland Adventure Co.
In an effort to reduce San Diego’s risk of wildfires, Mayor Kevin Faulconer is expanding the Clean SD Initiative.
Democratic congressional candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar was working on a TV advertisement to boost his exposure when news broke that his opponent, the heavily favored Republican U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, was indicted. The 29-year-old former Obama administration Labor Department official whose father is a Palestinian Muslim and mother a Mexican-American Catholic has never held elected office.
Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Alpine, and his wife Margaret pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of using more than $250,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses, including family vacations, dental bills, theater tickets and international travel for relatives.
He's America's favorite doctor and his show is entering into its 10th season. Dr. Oz joined News 8’s Heather Myers and Eric Kahnert in studio Thursday morning for a health checkup.
A new report from the International Rhino Foundation found three of the world's five rhino species could be lost within our lifetime.