Burn rubber, hit the waves & soar the sky with Overload Adventure Co.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — As we all know, San Diego's landscape is beautiful with its beaches, mountains and deserts. And you can see it all like never before if you’re a thrill seeker with Overload Adventure Co.

Overload Adventure Co. is San Diego’s southern California premier adventure company specializing in motorcycle adventures, power and sailing yachts, air travel and acrobatic flights.

Owner Eric Lingenfelder said San Diego's unique landscape inspired him to create a way for people to experience by land, sew or air.

Merlin Cormier loves the motorcycle tours, while David Cohen enjoys taking people for exhilarating rides through the sky.

Lingenfelder admitted his happy place is in the captain's chair of a yacht.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs introduces you to the thrill seekers who will handle your adventure from arrival to departure, taking care of every detail along the way.