Burn rubber, hit the waves & soar the sky with Overload Adventure Co.

Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Alpine, and his wife Margaret pleaded not guilty today to federal charges of using more than $250,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses, including family vacations, dental bills, theater tickets and international travel for relatives.
For a fourth time, a gang member who shot and killed a San Diego police officer during a traffic stop in Skyline 40 years ago was granted parole Thursday, despite opposition by District Attorney Summer Stephan.
A fiery pileup caused by a wrong-way driver killed as many as three people on Interstate 805 in the Miramar area late Thursday afternoon and tangled rush-hour traffic for miles around.
As we all know, San Diego's landscape is beautiful with its beaches, mountains and deserts. And you can see it all like never before if you’re a thrill seeker with Overload Adventure Co.
Temperatures this weekend will remain fairly average. Overnight and morning marine clouds will dissipate by noon.
Ocean Beach is a neighborhood that has its quirks, but its residents look out for one another. One Ocean Beach man is doing his part by offering safe rides on his “OB shuttle.”
The U.S. State Department is advising Americans to exercise increased caution while traveling to Mexico, due to crime.
Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week’s fugitive is: Gabriel Tidwell, wanted by the San Diego Fugitive Task Force for an outstanding felony (no bail) warrant.