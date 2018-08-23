92-year-old man crashes car into neighbor's house in Lincoln Par - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

92-year-old man crashes car into neighbor's house in Lincoln Park

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A 92-year-old man drove in reverse as he left his driveway and slammed into his neighbor's house Thursday.

The incident happened around noon in the 300 block of Saint Rita Court in Lincoln Park, according to police.

The car went down the side of the driveway embankment, hitting the side of the house in the garage area.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

It is unclear if anyone inside the house was hurt.

