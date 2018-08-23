How Duncan Hunter and his wife are accused of spending the money

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Alpine, and his wife Margaret pleaded not guilty today to federal charges of using more than $250,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses, including family vacations, dental bills, theater tickets and international travel for relatives.

Prosecutors said the couple lived beyond their means and used campaign funds as their own personal bank account from 2009 to 2016.

According to the indictment, here is how some of the funds were allegedly spent:

$14,000 Family Thanksgiving vacation to Italy in Nov. 2015

$6,500 for a family vacation to Hawaii in April 2015

$2,400 Las Vegas "couples vacation" August 2011

$1,419 Southwest airline tickets for family vacation to Idaho

Costco: $11,300

Walmart: $5,700

Barnes n Nobles $2,500

Target $2,300

Michael's $2,300

The Hunters spent $3,300 at fast-food establishments like In N Out, Carl's Jr., Jack in the Box, Panda Express, Rubio's, Menchies Frozen Yogurt among others.

Prosecutors said the Hunters used campaign money to buy gas for their vehicles. The spent more than $8,000 from 2010 to 2016 on gas, and in a three-year period, spent $1,000 on Uber rides.

While in Washington D.C., for a bachelor party at El Tamarindo Restaurant, Hunter spent $462 on 30 shots of tequila and a steak.

Hunter was elected to Congress in 2008, after his father opted not to seek reelection.

During the brief hearing in federal court in San Diego, bond was set at $15,000 for the congressman and at $10,000 for his wife. Prosecutors said they did not object to the relatively low bond amount, noting that the couple have few assets and are living "paycheck to paycheck."

The judge also noted that the pair do not present a flight risk. The pair were given until Tuesday to post the bond amount. They are both due back in court Sept. 4.

