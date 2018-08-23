Making a difference? These Encinitas girls are on a roll

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Skateboarding is cool, but so is helping people in need. So, why not do both at the same time?

In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Encinitas to meet the girls who are helping the homeless with Skate Rising.

I know I am biased (with two daughters of my own) but when little girls make a big difference in this world it’s magic! Meet the skateboarding stars who help the homeless. Skate Rising in the Zevely Zone at 5:40 pm on Channel 8. #HelpingtheHomeless @CBS8 @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/6x3JtbET7O — Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) August 23, 2018

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.

