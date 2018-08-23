Fugitive Gabriel Tidwell wanted for outstanding felony warrant, - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fugitive Gabriel Tidwell wanted for outstanding felony warrant, known to frequent North Coastal San Diego

Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.

This week’s fugitive is:

Gabriel Tidwell
DOB: 12/29/1987 ( age 30)
Description: Hispanic/ White male
5’7” tall, 155 lbs.
Brown hair, hazel eyes

Below is a picture of Tidwell, details about why his is a wanted fugitive and information on a reward for his arrest:

Gabriel Tidwell is wanted by the San Diego Fugitive Task Force for an outstanding felony (no bail) warrant for his arrest. The warrant is for possession of a stolen vehicle. Tidwell has previous convictions for possession of a controlled substance and theft.

Tidwell is known to frequent the North Coastal and Encinitas area.

If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.

