Fugitive Gabriel Tidwell wanted for outstanding felony warrant, known to frequent North Coastal San Diego

Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.
This week’s fugitive is:
Gabriel Tidwell
DOB: 12/29/1987 ( age 30)
Description: Hispanic/ White male
5’7” tall, 155 lbs.
Brown hair, hazel eyes
Below is a picture of Tidwell, details about why his is a wanted fugitive and information on a reward for his arrest:
Gabriel Tidwell is wanted by the San Diego Fugitive Task Force for an outstanding felony (no bail) warrant for his arrest. The warrant is for possession of a stolen vehicle. Tidwell has previous convictions for possession of a controlled substance and theft.
Tidwell is known to frequent the North Coastal and Encinitas area.
If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.
Some students in San Diego County are heading back to school soon, while others started the new school year weeks ago. While parents do back-to-school shopping and students of all ages get ready to hit the books, we dove into the News 8 archives to see what back to school preparations and first days looked like in the 1970s, '80s and '90s.
Fresh off college graduation, Matt Yoder applied to every law enforcement agency with an opening. As a kid growing up in Charlotte, North Carolina, Corry couldn't have planned for the darkness ahead. An Imperfect Union brings together two people on opposite sides of an issue to work on a project in their community.
