Man needs help to get "O.B. Shuttle" running again

OCEAN BEACH (NEWS 8) – Ocean Beach is a neighborhood that has its quirks, but its residents look out for one another. One Ocean Beach man is doing his part by offering safe rides on his “OB shuttle.”

Bretty McClay is the owner of the “OB Shuttle.” He and others give out rides for free and only accept tips, and it does not matter if folks are tired of walking down Newport or just need a safe ride home at night.

“We did not want it to turn into a high pressure thing where they could not use it or experience it, or have it to help out their day to day life because it was going to charge some exuberant price,” said McClay.

Despite the early success, it’s the “OB Shuttle’s” engine that is throwing a wrench into the shuttle’s community service. “We operate about 40 to 60 hours a week. The engine probably just got a little more work than it could handle, I guess,” said McClay.

Now, McClay said it will take at least $2,200 to replace the engine. “We are doing our best to get up and running. That is our objective.”

The business that thrives off good deeds is now asking for the same generosity from the community. “At the end of the day, we are a small business here that really helps Ocean Beach. You know, thrive and really celebrate all the idiosyncrasies that make Ocean Beach great.”

McClay said he does not think this will threaten the future of “OB Shuttle,” but he wants to get back on the roads as quickly as he gets people from point A to point B.

McClay has set up a GoFundMe page for anyone who wishes to contribute.