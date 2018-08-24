Man needs help to get "O.B. Shuttle" running again

A fiery pileup caused by a wrong-way driver killed as many as three people on Interstate 805 in the Miramar area late Thursday afternoon and tangled rush-hour traffic for miles around.
Ocean Beach is a neighborhood that has its quirks, but its residents look out for one another. One Ocean Beach man is doing his part by offering safe rides on his “OB shuttle.”
For a fourth time, a gang member who shot and killed a San Diego police officer during a traffic stop in Skyline 40 years ago was granted parole Thursday, despite opposition by District Attorney Summer Stephan.
The U.S. State Department is advising Americans to exercise increased caution while traveling to Mexico, due to crime.
Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Alpine, and his wife Margaret pleaded not guilty today to federal charges of using more than $250,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses, including family vacations, dental bills, theater tickets and international travel for relatives.
Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week’s fugitive is: Gabriel Tidwell, wanted by the San Diego Fugitive Task Force for an outstanding felony (no bail) warrant.
The wreckage of a small plane has been discovered in Descanso. It was found in the area of Conejos Valley Road Thursday.
Democratic congressional candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar was working on a TV advertisement to boost his exposure when news broke that his opponent, the heavily favored Republican U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, was indicted.
Some students in San Diego County are heading back to school soon, while others started the new school year weeks ago. While parents do back-to-school shopping and students of all ages get ready to hit the books, we dove into the News 8 archives to see what back to school preparations and first days looked like in the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s.
Some students in San Diego County are heading back to school soon, while others started the new school year weeks ago. While parents do back-to-school shopping and students of all ages get ready to hit the books, we dove into the News 8 archives to see what back to school preparations and first days looked like in the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s.