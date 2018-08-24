Driver crashes through Carmel Valley school gate before speeding off

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorist smashed through a gate at an elementary school in the Carmel Valley area before speeding off, police said.



It happened shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday at Ashley Falls Elementary School on Ashley Falls Drive off Del Mar Heights Road, according to San Diego police.



Witnesses reported seeing the driver of a black sports car slam through the gate, get out of the car, smash a window on a school building and speed out of the campus parking lot, police said.



No injuries were reported.



No suspect descriptions were immediately available.



A fiery crash killed three people around 30 minutes later on Interstate 805 near Miramar Road.



California Highway Patrol officers were at the school Thursday, but officials did not say whether the two incidents were connected.