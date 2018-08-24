Driver crashes through Carmel Valley school gate before speeding off

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorist smashed through a gate at an elementary school in the Carmel Valley area before speeding off, police said.
It happened shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday at Ashley Falls Elementary School on Ashley Falls Drive off Del Mar Heights Road, according to San Diego police.
Witnesses reported seeing the driver of a black sports car slam through the gate, get out of the car, smash a window on a school building and speed out of the campus parking lot, police said.
No injuries were reported.
No suspect descriptions were immediately available.
A fiery crash killed three people around 30 minutes later on Interstate 805 near Miramar Road.
California Highway Patrol officers were at the school Thursday, but officials did not say whether the two incidents were connected.
An 18-year-old driving a sports car the wrong direction on Interstate 805 died and killed two people when the car collided with an SUV, causing a fiery pileup in the Miramar area, officials said Friday.
A motorist smashed through a gate at an elementary school in the Carmel Valley area before speeding off, police said.
Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Alpine, and his wife Margaret pleaded not guilty today to federal charges of using more than $250,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses, including family vacations, dental bills, theater tickets and international travel for relatives.
For a fourth time, a gang member who shot and killed a San Diego police officer during a traffic stop in Skyline 40 years ago was granted parole Thursday, despite opposition by District Attorney Summer Stephan.
As we all know, San Diego's landscape is beautiful with its beaches, mountains and deserts. And you can see it all like never before if you’re a thrill seeker with Overload Adventure Co.
Temperatures this weekend will remain fairly average. Overnight and morning marine clouds will dissipate by noon.
Ocean Beach is a neighborhood that has its quirks, but its residents look out for one another. One Ocean Beach man is doing his part by offering safe rides on his “OB shuttle.”
The U.S. State Department is advising Americans to exercise increased caution while traveling to Mexico, due to crime.
Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week’s fugitive is: Gabriel Tidwell, wanted by the San Diego Fugitive Task Force for an outstanding felony (no bail) warrant.