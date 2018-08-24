Investigation continues after two men found dead in Descanso plane wreckage

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An investigation was continuing Friday to determine what caused a light plane to crash in rough terrain in eastern San Diego County, killing the pilot and his passenger.



A search-and-rescue team discovered the victims inside the wreckage of the single-engine plane about 17 miles northeast of the El Cajon airport on Thursday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.



The names of the men, ages 77 and 36, were withheld pending family notification.



The 1682G Champion 7KCAB certified aircraft took off from Gillespie Field on Wednesday evening. When it did not return as scheduled, a search was initiated.



The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA were investigating the crash, said Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the latter agency.

RELATED COVERAGE