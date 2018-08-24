Larry Himmel Foundation gives back with free haircuts and school supplies

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - On Saturday, August 26, hundreds of kids will cycle their way through The California Barber & Beauty College not just for free haircuts, but also to stock up on school supplies provided by the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation and Mission Federal Credit Union.

Miles Himmel, Larry’s son, runs the foundation which is dedicated to giving back to the community his father loved so much.

The event will be the third of its kind, with more than 50 barbers and stylists giving complimentary cuts to hundreds of kids younger than 18.

Himmel says the event is “amazing chaos” but says he loves hopping on every opportunity to give back to the community… Just like his dad.

In addition to the haircuts and the school supplies, there will be raffles for Padres games, various theme parks and more throughout the day.

The free haircuts begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday in City Heights where it will be about looking good AND feeling good!