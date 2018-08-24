Amtrak K-9 Units keeping San Diego riders safe

If you were looking for something fun to do this weekend, Leucadia is the place to be! On Sunday, you'll be able to celebrate National Dog Day and the LeucadiART Walk.
A real estate investment firm announced the completion of its acquisition of Horton Plaza and plans to redevelop the 900,000-square-foot downtown San Diego shopping center.
An 18-year-old driving a sports car the wrong direction on Interstate 805 died and killed two people when the car collided with an SUV, causing a fiery pileup in the Miramar area, officials said Friday.
County officials announced they're working to notify individuals who might have been exposed to tuberculosis in two unrelated cases involving three county facilities.
On Saturday, August 26, hundreds of kids will cycle their way through The California Barber & Beauty College not just for free haircuts, but also to stock up on school supplies provided by the Larry Himmel Foundation and Mission Federal Credit Union.
An investigation was continuing Friday to determine what caused a light plane to crash in rough terrain in eastern San Diego County, killing the pilot and his passenger.
A motorist smashed through a gate at an elementary school in the Carmel Valley area before speeding off, police said.
Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Alpine, and his wife Margaret pleaded not guilty today to federal charges of using more than $250,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses, including family vacations, dental bills, theater tickets and international travel for relatives.
For a fourth time, a gang member who shot and killed a San Diego police officer during a traffic stop in Skyline 40 years ago was granted parole Thursday, despite opposition by District Attorney Summer Stephan.