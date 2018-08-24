Amtrak K-9 Units keeping San Diego riders safe

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Amtrak police officers will soon be getting a few new partners… of the 4-legged variety.

Riders can expect to see three new bomb sniffing dogs on the trains and on the platforms. The dog’s job will be to protect the railroad as customers ride the rails all over the country.

The officer-dog teams will be the first line of defense in protecting passengers and stopping potential threats before they happen.

Bomb sniffing K-9’s are playing a key part of the railroad’s multi-layered approach to security.

Amtrak Police Department K-9 teams provide a psychological and physical deterrent to potential threats from explosives. Currently, more than 50 K-9 teams are involved in up to 1,000 train trips a month.

