14th Annual LeucadiART Walk kicks off Sunday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - If you were looking for something fun to do this weekend, Leucadia is the place to be!

On Sunday, you'll be able to celebrate National Dog Day and the LeucadiART Walk.

Photographers, jewelry makers and artists will display original works of art in various areas along Highway 101. More than 5,000 people are expected to turn out for the event.



Dr. Brian Evans of Coastal Animal Hospital joined Morning Extra with a special four-legged friend who's definitely gearing up for her special day.



Alex Peterson of Lost Abbey Brewing says you can also quench your thirst at the Craft Beer Garden and Scott Bass of the Morning Surf Report & The Boardroom Show will be curating LeucadiART Walk’s first ever Art of the Surfboard at Bing Surfboards.



A few of the talented artists who will be featured Sunday shared some of their works that will be on display with Morning Extra.



Mixed media artist and art educator, Angela Jackson shared some of her beautiful oceanscapes. Angela creates art out of her studio in Cardiff and teaches Visual Art at San Dieguito Academy in Encinitas. You can find out more about Angela at: www.angelajacksonartist.com.



Jude Sayer shared some of her art work that she categorizes as post-modern impressionism. You can find out more about Jude at: https://www.judesayer.com.



Leucadian local, Taylor Chapin says she's inspired by everyday items from junk food to brightly filled closets and enjoys bringing things to life. You can find out more about Taylor at: http://www.taylorchapin.com.



Another Leucadian local, Theresa Giolzetti, says having a brand new baby has inspired her bunny-filled creations. You can find out more about Theresa on Instagram @yokibug.



The event is FREE for all ages and pet friendly. It runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, August 26th along the North Coast Highway 101 in Leucadia.



For more information, visit their website.