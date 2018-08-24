Mother and daughter killed in fiery wrong -way crash on the 805 identified

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The mother and daughter killed in Thursday’s fiery wrong-way crash on Interstate-805 on Friday were identified to News 8 by their family as Aileen and Aryana Pizarra.

Aileen was 43-years-old and her daughter, Aryana was 12-years-old. Aileen’s son, Dominic Pizarra, reached out to News 8’s Marcela Lee on Friday to talk about the loss of his mother and sister. “Both of them were the kindest most caring people in the world,” he said.

Dominic said they were a family of five. “I was born and raised in San Diego. My and my brother and my sister were raised by our grandpa and our mom.”

On Thursday, Dominic’s family was shattered after 18-year-old Trevor Heitmann slammed into his mother’s SUV after going the wrong way on northbound Interstate-805 near La Jolla Village Drive.

Dominic’s mother and sister died at the scene, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. “Now, they are trying to confirm dental records. There’s not really much to, to see,” said Dominic.

Dominic described his sister, Aryana, as a 12-year-old with an angelic voice. “My sister was going to be in the seventh grade. Along with me and my brother, we were musicians. She would go out and spread her love for music. We would go perform at retirement centers.”

The called themselves, The Pizarro Trio.

“She wanted to inspire other kids. She always was just about helping and giving back. She had the biggest heart in the world,” said Dominic about her sister.

Dominic said his mother was a “single mother that did her best.” Aillen worked as marriage and family therapist. The two had been out Thursday running back-to-school errands.

“She got off work and went to go up my little sister because they were going to get contacts for her. She [Aryana] was going to start school Monday.”

Instead, Dominic, his brother and grandfather are now planning a funeral. “I truly can’t believe what’s happened. I seriously, I think part of me is still in denial about all of this.”

Aryana attended the Creative Preforming and Media Arts School in San Diego.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page for anyone who wishes to help pay for funeral costs and family expenses.

