Demonstrators call on Congressman Duncan Hunter to resign

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – On Friday demonstrators gathered under the city sign in downtown El Cajon calling on Congressman Duncan Hunter to resign.

“We believe very strongly that we should not have corrupt politicians in office,” said Emily Green.

The Hunters were indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury in San Diego on charges of conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, wire fraud, falsification of records and prohibited use of campaign contributions.

“Partisan biased Department of Justice employees that doing it to Trump are doing it to me,” said Hunter. He denied the allegations and called the case a “witch hunt.”

“Well it is a witch hunt. He’s one the witches. He needs to be witched out of Washington, and we need to put in people that we trust. This is not a partisan issue. Corrupt is corrupt,” said Phil Factor.

Federal prosecutors said they identified "scores of instances" between 2009 and 2016 in which the Hunters used campaign funds to pay for "personal expenses that they could not otherwise afford."

Among the personal expenses they allegedly funded with campaign cash were family vacations to locations such as Hawaii and Italy, along with school tuition and smaller purchases such as golf outings, movie tickets, video games, coffee and expensive meals.

“I am going to have an election. I am not resigning. I am not going to resign to a bunch of leftists government folks throwing allegations at me. There’s a trial. This means nothing. An indictment is all they have,” said Hunter.

Demonstrators said if Hunter does not resign, they will their fight going – all the way to the November polls.

“People need to educate themselves and if you are going to vote in criminals, you are going to get this type of behavior – he’s a criminal,” said Green.

Hunter was elected to Congress in 2008, after his father opted not to seek reelection.

During the brief hearing in federal court in San Diego on Thursday, bond was set at $15,000 for the congressman and at $10,000 for his wife. Prosecutors said they did not object to the relatively low bond amount, noting that the couple have few assets and are living "paycheck to paycheck."

The judge also noted that the pair do not present a flight risk. The pair were given until Tuesday to post the bond amount. They are both due back in court Sept. 4.

