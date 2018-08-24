Demonstrators call on Congressman Duncan Hunter to resign

The mother and daughter killed in Thursday’s fiery wrong-way crash on Interstate-805 on Friday were identified to News 8 by their family as Aileen and Aryana Pizarra.
On Friday demonstrators gathered under the city sign in downtown El Cajon calling on Congressman Duncan Hunter to resign.
The driver believed to have caused a wrong-way crash that killed a mother and her 12-year-old daughter Thursday on northbound Interstate 805 in the Miramar area was identified as 18-year-old Trevor Heitmann.
If you were looking for something fun to do this weekend, Leucadia is the place to be! On Sunday, you'll be able to celebrate National Dog Day and the LeucadiART Walk.
A real estate investment firm announced the completion of its acquisition of Horton Plaza and plans to redevelop the 900,000-square-foot downtown San Diego shopping center.
An 18-year-old driving a sports car the wrong direction on Interstate 805 died and killed two people when the car collided with an SUV, causing a fiery pileup in the Miramar area, officials said Friday.
County officials announced they're working to notify individuals who might have been exposed to tuberculosis in two unrelated cases involving three county facilities.
On Saturday, August 26, hundreds of kids will cycle their way through The California Barber & Beauty College not just for free haircuts, but also to stock up on school supplies provided by the Larry Himmel Foundation and Mission Federal Credit Union.
An investigation was continuing Friday to determine what caused a light plane to crash in rough terrain in eastern San Diego County, killing the pilot and his passenger.