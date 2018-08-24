Moving Scam: Woman finally gets her most precious items back

The mother and daughter killed in Thursday’s fiery wrong-way crash on Interstate 805 on Friday were identified to News 8 by their family as Aileen and Aryana Pizarra.
News 8 first introduced you to Zara Kelly in July when she was waiting for her belongings to arrive in Pacific Beach from Georgia, but they never came.
On Friday demonstrators gathered under the city sign in downtown El Cajon calling on Congressman Duncan Hunter to resign.
The driver believed to have caused a wrong-way crash that killed a mother and her 12-year-old daughter Thursday on northbound Interstate 805 in the Miramar area was identified as 18-year-old Trevor Heitmann.
If you were looking for something fun to do this weekend, Leucadia is the place to be! On Sunday, you'll be able to celebrate National Dog Day and the LeucadiART Walk.
A real estate investment firm announced the completion of its acquisition of Horton Plaza and plans to redevelop the 900,000-square-foot downtown San Diego shopping center.
An 18-year-old driving a sports car the wrong direction on Interstate 805 died and killed two people when the car collided with an SUV, causing a fiery pileup in the Miramar area, officials said Friday.
County officials announced they're working to notify individuals who might have been exposed to tuberculosis in two unrelated cases involving three county facilities.