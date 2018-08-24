Moving Scam: Woman finally gets her most precious items back

PACIFIC BEACH (NEWS 8) – News 8 first introduced you to Zara Kelly in July when she was waiting for her belongings to arrive in Pacific Beach from Georgia, but they never came.

On Friday, Zara got some relief after some of her most precious items were returned by a random moving company out of New York. Those prized items include her family photos dating as far back as the late 1800’s.

Zara, who is 80-years-old, moved to Pacific Beach in April, but it took four months for her items to arrive to San Diego from Leesburg, Georgia. She had been scammed by bad movers, doing business as Trans United Van Lines. The company never returned her phone calls after she paid $2700. She thought she would never see them again.

After airing her story, Zara received help from the community including Jerome’s Furniture.

When she received a call from different movers, she said “I really didn’t believe it. Someone called me and said, ‘I have your things. I am going to deliver them tomorrow.’”

Two boxes of photos were returned to Zara. “The first box I opened had my grandmother’s college diploma from 1936.” Her family heirlooms were also inside the box. “It was so wonderful, I kind of sat and cried over that for a day.”

After unpacking, Zara noticed movers went through all her things and her file cabinet that once had birth certificates and office supplies were empty.

She is planning on filing a claim with Titan Movers and has already filed one with the FBI.

