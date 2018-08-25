Man stabbed in Rolando smoke shop

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two men got into a fight Friday in a Rolando smoke shop and one stabbed the other in the chest.

The victim and suspect entered the shop about 6 p.m. in the 7000 block of El Cajon Boulevard, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

They got into an argument that turned physical, prompting the owner of the shop to break up the fight, Heims said.

The owner saw that one of the men had been stabbed in the side of his chest, according to Heims, who said the suspect fled the store.

The store owner took the 28-year-old victim to a hospital, where he was admitted for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Heims said.

The suspect was described as Middle Eastern, in his 20s, about 5 feet 6 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a baseball cap, gray short- sleeved shirt, black shorts and white tennis shoes.