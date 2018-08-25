Pacific Beach residents push to take back Fanuel Park

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Residents in Pacific Beach on Friday came together to “take back” Fanuel Park.

Residents in the area said they are fed up with the homeless who hang out at the park, and according to residents, are often spotted doing drugs and leaving behind a mess.

In some cases, residents told News 8 they have walk in on people shooting up in the bathrooms. For residents with children, it’s a frustrating site their kids have to see and walk by every day.

“It’s crazy. Like the wild, wild west of drug addicts,” said Pacific Beach resident, David Indermill.

Pacific Beach Neighborhood Watch Captain Racheal Allen brought the community, Councilmember Lorie Zapf and Northern Division officers together Friday night to share concerns about homeless-related crimes at Fanuel Park.

Indermill, who lives across the street from the park, recorded a suspected bicycle ‘chop-shop’ Tuesday night. “It looked like a makeshift bike shop. An assembly line of taking off bike parts, cleaning them up. Twelve bikes and eight guys.”

On Friday, a glass crack pipe was found in the park grass. “I find myself looking at the ground for needles so my kids don’t step on them,” said Racheal.

Indermill said he wants to see a bigger police presence. “Maybe even three times a night to show a presence.”

San Diego officers from the neighborhood policing unit said they have received thousands of calls since the unit formed in March. The unit said they are relentlessly addressing chronic issues and homeless outreach.

“Being homeless is not a crime. Sleeping in a public park is not a crime. We want to make sure that everyone is being a good neighbor,” said Lt. Charles Lara with the San Diego Police Department’s Neighborhood Policing Unit.

Police recommend that if folks don’t have an emergency, but an ongoing problem to report it on the Get It Done app.

The neighborhood policing unit said they respond within one to two days.