Four rushed to hospital after crash possibly caused by loose dog

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Four people were hospitalized on Saturday after a crash on a freeway near downtown, possibly caused by a loose dog.
California Highway Patrol dispatchers received word just after 10:30 a.m. that a collision had occurred between a Dodge Ram pickup and a white sedan on westbound state Route 94 near 25th Street.
The cars had swerved to avoid a dog in traffic lanes, and at least two people were injured and possibly trapped, dispatchers were told.
Responding fire crews realized a third car, on the right shoulder of Route 94 near Interstate 5, had also been involved in the same incident, and launched a rescue operation for that car's occupants as well, according to a CHP dispatch log.
A total of four people were taken to hospitals with serious injuries, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.
WB SR-94 just east of I-5, three lanes blocked due to a multi-vehicle traffic collision. #SDCaltransAlert— Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) August 25, 2018
Update: WB SR-94 just east of I-5, two left lanes remain blocked due to a traffic collision. Two right lanes have reopened to traffic. #SDCaltransAlert— Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) August 25, 2018
Update: All lanes have reopened to traffic on WB SR-94 just east of I-5. #SDCaltransAlert— Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) August 25, 2018
