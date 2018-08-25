Larry Himmel Foundation provides school supplies and haircuts for kids in need

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Families lined up bright and early on Saturday morning to help their little ones get ready to go back to school. So many lined up in fact, they actually opened the doors early to accommodate the crowd.

All the families were there for the third annual haircut drive put on by the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation.

Instructors and students with the California Barber & Beauty College provided the new looks, and the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation gave out school supplies.

Larry's son, Miles, runs the foundation in honor of his dad Larry, the legendary News 8 reporter known throughout San Diego.

Miles says he loves this event because it brings people from all over the county together. Just like his dad did.

In addition to the free haircuts and school supplies, vendors also offered free meals to families.