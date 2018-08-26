Descanso plane crash victims identified

Police on Sunday identified the woman who was shot to death when she got out of a car and approached another vehicle in the Skyline neighborhood of San Diego late Saturday, authorities said.
Authorities have released the identities of the two people killed earlier this week when a small plane crashed in rough terrain in the far eastern reaches of San Diego County.
The mother and daughter killed in Thursday’s fiery wrong-way crash on Interstate 805 on Friday were identified to News 8 by their family as Aileen and Aryana Pizarro.
Families lined up bright and early on Saturday morning to help their little ones get ready to go back to school. So many lined up in fact, they actually opened the doors early to accommodate the crowd.
A woman was killed in a chain-reaction crash triggered by a loose dog in lanes of state Route 94 near downtown San Diego.
San Diego police were searching Saturday for men believed to have stolen cell phones and a set of keys from three San Diego State students near campus, a university official said.
Temperatures this weekend will remain fairly average. Overnight and morning marine clouds will dissipate by noon.
A man was injured in what is believed to be a gang- related shooting in Vista early Saturday morning, sheriff's deputies said.
A suspected drunk driver was killed Saturday morning while attempting to flee from California Highway Patrol officers in El Cajon, the CHP said.
The San Diego Union-Tribune will hold its second Festival of Books on Saturday, with 31 scheduled panel discussions centered on reading and writing across all genres.