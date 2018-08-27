Family's fundraising efforts help rebuild park in Rancho Penasquitos

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A groundbreaking gets underway Monday morning on a huge effort to rejuvenate a popular park in Rancho Peñasquitos.

Continuing his commitment to improve neighborhood parks throughout the city, Mayor Faulconer will be joined by City Councilmember Mark Kersey and the Palkovic family to break ground on significant improvements to the Rolling Hills Neighborhood Park in Rancho Peñasquitos.



The groundbreaking ceremony represents an important milestone for many in the community, especially the Palkovic family whose 16-month-old daughter, Sienna, loved playing in the park before she passed away in 2012.



Neighbors in the community say the park is a cherished community asset that holds special meaning for the family as well as the neighborhood residents.



Sienna's mother, Jennifer Palkovic, spearheaded Sienna's PlayGarden Community Project as its chair and raised more than $250,000 from local businesses, community members and the County of San Diego for the $2 million project.



Built in 1978, this will be the first time the park has received upgrades and enhancements since the installation of original playground equipment in 1986. Improvements include two new playgrounds, rubberized surfacing, drinking fountains, a shade structure and a trike track around the play areas.

The groundbreaking ceremony is expected to get underway at 11 a.m.