Man killed in solo car crash in Mira Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 44-year-old man was killed when his car crashed into a street lamp in Mira Mesa, police said Monday.



The solo car crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday in the 7600 block of Mira Mesa Boulevard, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.



The man was passing other vehicles at a high speed eastbound on Mira Mesa Boulevard when he lost control of his 2008 Mazda sedan, veered left and struck a street lamp in the center median, Buttle said.



He was transported to a hospital, where he later died, Buttle said.



The name of the victim was withheld pending family notification. Traffic division officers were investigating the crash.