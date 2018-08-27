Police arrest three suspects after pursuit prompts lockdown in College Area

Three people in a stolen Toyota Prius were arrested Monday following a police pursuit that resulted in a temporary lockdown of an elementary school in College Area near San Diego State University.
As we all know, San Diego's landscape is beautiful with its beaches, mountains and deserts. And you can see it all like never before if you’re a thrill seeker with Overload Adventure Co.
A fire at a two-story mixed-use building Monday caused an estimated $300,000 of damage in Mission Hills, authorities said.
A 44-year-old man was killed when his car crashed into a street lamp in Mira Mesa, police said Monday.
A groundbreaking gets underway Monday morning on a huge effort to rejuvenate a popular park in Rancho Peñasquitos.
A dog in the East County is recovering after being attacked by coyotes. Rocky was out Wednesday morning when one or two coyotes bit him several times. His injuries were so bad he had to get staples.
Temperatures remain largely unchanged since last week, near or slightly above average. Overnight and morning low clouds will dissipate by noon, leaving a beautiful, warm, and sunny day.
Everyone wants to hear those famous words, "Come on down... you're the next contestant on the Price is Right." On Sunday, more than 100 locals got a chance to audition to be on the popular CBS program.
Everyone wants to hear those famous words, "Come on down... you're the next contestant on the Price is Right." On Sunday, more than 100 locals got a chance to audition to be on the popular CBS program.
Police on Sunday identified the woman who was shot to death when she got out of a car and approached another vehicle in the Skyline neighborhood of San Diego late Saturday, authorities said.
Authorities have released the identities of the two people killed earlier this week when a small plane crashed in rough terrain in the far eastern reaches of San Diego County.