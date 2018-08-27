UCSD researchers launch new clinical trial for breast cancer drug

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - UC San Diego medical researchers said Monday they are recruiting patients for a clinical test of a new antibody designed to be used in tandem with chemotherapy to treat certain breast cancers that cannot be removed surgically.
Researchers plan to recruit up to 15 eligible patients for the trial, in which they will take the drug, called cirmtuzumab, in combination with a chemotherapy medication derived from the Pacific yew tree for six months.
UCSD researchers developed cirmtuzumab along with the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine and UCSD's Alpha Clinic. Cirmtuzumab targets a protein present in tumors but not in normal adult body tissue, allowing it to target cancer stem cells. The drug was originally meant as a potential treatment for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and is now being tested on other types of cancer.
"Our primary objective, of course, is to determine whether the drug combination is safe and tolerable and to measure its anti-tumor activity," said Dr. Barbara Parker, professor of medicine, breast oncologist and senior deputy director of cancer medicine at Moores Cancer Center at UCSD. "If it proves safe and shows effectiveness against breast cancer, we can progress to subsequent trials to determine how best to use the drug combination."
UCSD researchers launched a trial earlier this year to study cirmtuzumab's effect when paired with a small molecule drug called ibrutinib and are continuing to recruit patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and mantle cell lymphoma.
"Cirmtuzumab targets leukemia and cancer stem cells, which are like the seeds of cancer. They are hard to find and difficult to destroy," said Dr. Thomas Kipps, a professor of medicine and developer or cirmtuzumab. "By blocking signaling pathways that promote cancer growth and survival, cirmtuzumab may have complementary activity with ibrutinib in killing leukemia cells, allowing patients potentially to achieve complete remissions that permit patients to stop therapy altogether."
New diagnoses of breast cancer in women and men reach almost 270,000 annually, making it the most common form of cancer, and result in an estimated 41,000 deaths every year. Similarly, chronic lymphocytic leukemia is the most common form of blood cancer, with an estimated 21,000 new cases and 4,500 deaths annually.
A San Diego lawmaker's bill to regulate concealed carry weapons is headed to Gov. Jerry Brown's desk after receiving final bipartisan approval Monday from the Assembly.
The San Diego region's climate is likely to experience significant rises in temperatures, sea level, dryness and conditions that increase wildfire potential if climate change is left unchecked according to a new state report published Monday.
The first of more than a dozen truckloads of sand for an international sand-sculpting competition will begin arriving at the Broadway Pier and Pavilion in downtown San Diego Monday morning.
Hundreds of San Diego firefighters traveled to Northern California recently to fight the largest wildfire in California history. One of those firefighters, a married father of two from San Carlos, is also an amateur photographer. In his own words and pictures he takes us inside the Mendocino Complex Fire.
Hundreds of San Diego firefighters traveled to Northern California recently to fight the largest wildfire in California history. One of those firefighters, a married father of two from San Carlos, is also an amateur photographer. In his own words and pictures he takes us inside the Mendocino Complex Fire.
Among those showing support for the victims of last week's deadly crash on the 805, a famous face has reached out to the family of the victims.
A local organization provides tools to help people cope when affected by miscarriages and other forms of reproductive loss.
f you love the exotic fragrance of flowers then this is the show for you! The 19th Annual Hawaiian Plumeria Festival Flower Show and Plant Sale Presented by the Southern California Plumeria Society gets underway Labor Day Weekend
She spent a lifetime waging war with the memory of her parents. Then author, Anya Yurchyshyn, uncovered secrets that helped her broker peace.
Families lined up bright and early on Saturday morning to help their little ones get ready to go back to school. 30 kids were in line by 9 a.m. There were so many lined up in fact, the event actually opened doors early to accommodate the crowd.