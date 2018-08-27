My Dead Parents: Uncovering Your Parents' Secrets

Beautiful Lindo Lake in Lakeside is looking a bit different these days. People living nearby want to know why the lake seems to be a bright shade of green.
A San Diego lawmaker's bill to regulate concealed carry weapons is headed to Gov. Jerry Brown's desk after receiving final bipartisan approval Monday from the Assembly.
The San Diego region's climate is likely to experience significant rises in temperatures, sea level, dryness and conditions that increase wildfire potential if climate change is left unchecked according to a new state report published Monday.
The first of more than a dozen truckloads of sand for an international sand-sculpting competition will begin arriving at the Broadway Pier and Pavilion in downtown San Diego Monday morning.
Hundreds of San Diego firefighters traveled to Northern California recently to fight the largest wildfire in California history. One of those firefighters, a married father of two from San Carlos, is also an amateur photographer. In his own words and pictures he takes us inside the Mendocino Complex Fire.
Hundreds of San Diego firefighters traveled to Northern California recently to fight the largest wildfire in California history. One of those firefighters, a married father of two from San Carlos, is also an amateur photographer. In his own words and pictures he takes us inside the Mendocino Complex Fire.
Among those showing support for the victims of last week's deadly crash on the 805, a famous face has reached out to the family of the victims.
A local organization provides tools to help people cope when affected by miscarriages and other forms of reproductive loss.
f you love the exotic fragrance of flowers then this is the show for you! The 19th Annual Hawaiian Plumeria Festival Flower Show and Plant Sale Presented by the Southern California Plumeria Society gets underway Labor Day Weekend
She spent a lifetime waging war with the memory of her parents. Then author, Anya Yurchyshyn, uncovered secrets that helped her broker peace.