Family of 805 crash victims receives messages from Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Alessia Cara

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Among those showing support for the victims of last week's deadly crash on the 805, a famous face has reached out to the family of the victims. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shared a video via Twitter after the son of 43-year-old Aileen Pizarro reached out to him over social media.

Angelo Pizarro shared a picture of his mother Aileen on Twitter on Saturday saying that she loved the actor “so so so much.”

My beautiful mom who passed away loved @TheRock so so SO much. I’m trying to get him to do even a video saying her name for the funeral. If you could retweet the crap outta this for him to see it that’d mean the world. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/ypr4ZJzMxw — angelo pizarro (@mikkeltweets) August 25, 2018

"I get a notification, it's like 'Dwayne Johnson sent you a message' and I was like 'oh, it's probably just a guy with that name,' I look and it's a video he took," said Angelo.

Johnson’s response was a one-minute video sharing his condolences and well wishes for Angelo and the rest of the family.

“I’m sending you so much love and light and strength your way from my family to yours,” Johnson says in the video.

Aileen and her 12-year-old daughter Aryana were killed Thursday by a wrong-way driver. CHP has identified the driver as 18-year-old Trevor Heitmann.

Angelo says his mom was a huge fan of The Rock and would comment how selfless he was.

“I’m so sorry to hear about your sister and your mom and this tragic loss that you and your family are going through,” Johnson continues in the recorded message to Angelo. “Stay strong.”

Aileen's son says his mom is probably smiling from The Rock’s message.

Meanwhile Angelo's sister Aryana loved singing, and one of her favorite artists was Alessia Cara. Angelo tweeted at the singer and also received a video message from her.

"I just wanted to say, first of all, I'm so sorry for the loss of your mom and sister," Cara said in her message. "I cant even imagine what you're going through."

Angelo says he is amazed at the support he's received from these stars and the support his family has received on a GoFundMe page established to help the family with funeral expenses.

"Everyone who has given a dollar, all the way to $2,500 - that means everything to me and to our family," said Angelo.

check your DM. I’m so sorry. all my love to you and your family ?? https://t.co/m06sOngZFM — ac (@alessiacara) August 27, 2018

