19th Annual Hawaiian Plumeria Festival at Balboa Park

If you love the exotic fragrance of flowers then this is the show for you!

The 19th Annual Hawaiian Plumeria Festival Flower Show and Plant Sale Presented by the Southern California Plumeria Society gets underway Labor Day Weekend.

These plants are known to flourish in many California cities and locales.

There will be knowledgeable show attendants on hand to answer all your question, as well as, Hawaiian dance and musical performances throughout both days in the courtyard, free and open to the public.

The festival will be held Sept. 1 - 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Casa del Prado in Balboa Park.

For more information, visit their website.