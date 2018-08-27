Hope and healing for grieving parents in San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Hope and healing for grieving parents in San Diego

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A local organization provides tools to help people cope when affected by miscarriages and other forms of reproductive loss.

Life Perspectives is hosting a fundraiser this Wednesday to help continue their mission and CEO Michaelene Fredenburg spoke with Morning Extra about the event and organization.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.