Meet San Diego ‘Kidpreneurs’

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A special event next month will introduce San Diego to dozen of young entrepreneurs.

Over 50 kid businesses will be set up at the San Diego Kidpreneur Expo on Sept. 8 at Waterfront Park where they will be ready to pitch and sell their products and services.

The event will also include live music, guest speakers, workshops, raffles and more.

Josie Blackwell, cofounder of San Diego Kidpreneurs along with several Kidpreneurs themselves stopped by Morning Extra to share more about their work.